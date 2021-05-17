Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.40 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

