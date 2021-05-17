Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix stock opened at $493.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.14. The firm has a market cap of $218.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

