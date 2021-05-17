Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Downgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SFFYF. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. ING Group raised Signify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFFYF opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. Signify has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $61.75.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

