SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

SITM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SiTime has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $34,911.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,798 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,113.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,838 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

