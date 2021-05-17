SKALE Network (SKL) Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $478.00 million and $124.48 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00084643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00020477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 101,762.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.39 or 0.01141264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00114042 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

