Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$10.25

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

