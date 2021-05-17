Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SLTTF stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

