Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

KXI stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.58. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.