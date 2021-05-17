Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS opened at $498.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.16 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.65 and a 1-year high of $574.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

