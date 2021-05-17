Slow Capital Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.4% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $245.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $287.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

