Slow Capital Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $238.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

