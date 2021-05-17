Slow Capital Inc. Sells 2,191 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 76,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $135.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $213.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

