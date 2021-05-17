SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Raised to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.25 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

