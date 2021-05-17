SmartMesh (SMT) Hits Market Cap of $9.23 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartMesh has a market cap of $9.23 million and $855,557.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00084904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00022593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.74 or 0.01231928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00064671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00115109 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.