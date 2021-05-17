SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.77 million.SmileDirectClub also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to -0.250–0.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.19.

SDC traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,376,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,372. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

