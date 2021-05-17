SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SNCAF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up $3.68 on Monday, reaching $26.52. 26,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,902. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

