SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Upgraded at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNCAF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.50 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $26.52 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

