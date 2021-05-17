Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEYMF. Societe Generale lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

