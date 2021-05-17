Solaris Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Solaris coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solaris has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solaris has a market cap of $530,211.45 and approximately $129,301.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solaris alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solaris is a Hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the XEVAN algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Solaris

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solaris and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.