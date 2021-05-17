Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 129.23% from the stock’s current price.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

SLDB stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,608,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.