Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 92.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,227 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,057 shares of company stock worth $20,733,052. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 30,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,352. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

