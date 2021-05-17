Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE LUV opened at $62.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

