Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,750 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of LUV opened at $62.30 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

