Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.38 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.07. 891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,066. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,999 shares of company stock worth $2,033,713. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

