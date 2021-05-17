SparkPoint Price Tops $0.0093 on Top Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $75.06 million and $1.64 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00087439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00023039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $589.37 or 0.01293526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00062531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00115426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,059,500,638 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

