SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s Largest Position

Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 292,066.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 519,878 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 61.2% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $83,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

