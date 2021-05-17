Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Position Cut by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 119,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter.

PHYS stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

