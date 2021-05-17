SSP Group’s (SSPPF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SSPPF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSP Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

SSPPF stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.00. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

