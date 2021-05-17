SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SSRM opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 43.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

