Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 8,370 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in SVMK were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of SVMK by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $18.15 on Monday. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVMK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 7,316 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $154,879.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $75,301.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,597 shares of company stock worth $1,296,029. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.