Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 907 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $602.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $248.81 and a one year high of $669.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $624.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

