Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 1,731 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,434 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $14,853,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $114.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $116.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

