Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 594 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its stake in The Boeing by 50.0% in the first quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 1,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 14.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 541,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $137,945,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $228.47 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $117.78 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.04.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

