Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 197,329 Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 197,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 1.07% of Crexendo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Crexendo by 927.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Crexendo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.31 million, a PE ratio of 88.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.