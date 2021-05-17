Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,595,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mimecast by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after acquiring an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,000 shares of company stock worth $9,109,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $47.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.29, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

