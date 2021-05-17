Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 2,099 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 56,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 25.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,561,190. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $164.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.73. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $108.67 and a one year high of $166.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

