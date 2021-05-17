State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on R shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,075. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $85.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.