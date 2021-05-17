State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 900 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after buying an additional 2,521,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 801.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after buying an additional 1,843,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,277,000 after buying an additional 841,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,045,000 after buying an additional 596,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT opened at $43.47 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,085 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.