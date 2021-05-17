State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $114.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

