State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sabre by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 171,245 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

SABR stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

