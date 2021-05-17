State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Avient by 6.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Avient by 285.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $53.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

AVNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

