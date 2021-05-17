State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

NYSE HE opened at $44.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

