State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Energizer worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENR opened at $47.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

