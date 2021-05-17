State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.46 Million Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $92.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.