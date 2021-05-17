State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,734 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Steven Madden worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Steven Madden by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 34,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,442 shares of company stock worth $2,629,934. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

SHOO opened at $41.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $43.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

