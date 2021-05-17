State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,439 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $69.35 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.43 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

