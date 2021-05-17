State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cannae were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Cannae by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cannae by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $9,403,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cannae by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Cannae by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $832,330 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE CNNE opened at $36.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.