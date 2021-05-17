STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday.

STEP stock opened at C$1.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.71. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.02.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

