Stephen Martin Leahy Sells 10,000 Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,543,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,567,280.

CVE:OCO opened at C$3.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.88. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,110.00.

Get Oroco Resource alerts:

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.