Sterneck Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $172.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

